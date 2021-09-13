Kate is said to be overjoyed to meet Lilibet in person. Getty

Kate, 39, is already a doting aunt to her sister Pippa’s two children, Arthur and Grace, and would love to have a similar presence in the lives of Lilibet and her older brother, Archie, 2. She also wants her own children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, to form close friendships with their Montecito-based Sussex cousins.

“It hurts her heart that she doesn’t have the same close bonds with Archie and Lili,” explains the insider. “Kate feels if she can bring the kids together, then it will naturally follow that Harry and William can mend their own relationship.”

Lilibet is Harry and Meghan's second child, youngest to Archie (pictured). Getty

Indeed, it is Kate who has been instrumental in the tides starting to turn between Harry, and Princes Charles and William. Both have understandably been miffed by the Sussexes never-ending criticism of the family.

While Harry, who turns 37 this week, and Meghan, 40, might have hoped a visit would be on the cards in coming weeks, our insider says it’s likely that the visit will happen closer to Christmas.

“Harry has been wanting to come home to introduce his daughter to his grandmother, so Kate’s hinting that a festive return would kill two birds with one stone.”

WATCH: Prince Harry walks with Kate Middleton after Prince Philip's funeral (Article continues after video)

Harry is fully aware of the current hostility that exists between him and some senior members of the royal family. Yet with his devoted sister-in-law by his side, he’s ready to face the music.

“There’s nothing like the smile of a baby to bring everyone together,” says the source, who maintains Lilibet’s presence will also bring much joy to the Queen, 95, following a trying year.

“A Christmas reunion would mean everything. Kate is working hard to pull this off and restore the love once shared.”

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now.