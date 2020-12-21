Prince William (left) and Kate Middleton (right) were lauded for lending their voices to a reimagined version of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, which celebrates frontline workers. Getty

But while the couple were praised for narrating the poem, royal experts questioned why Wills and Kate weren’t criticised like Meghan, who was slammed for similar efforts in the past.

Speaking on the latest Royal Rota podcast, hosts Chris Ship and Lizzie Robinson weighed in on the "inconsistencies" between the reactions towards the Cambridges and Sussexes.

“Some people said that they could make money out of doing narration since they did such a good job of it,” Chris began, referring to the Cambridges’ voiceover work.

Royal experts questioned why Wills and Kate weren't criticised like Meghan, who was slammed for similar efforts in the past.

“Funny enough it's something that Meghan's done before,” he added, referring to Meghan’s voiceover work on the Disney+ documentary Elephant.

"When Meghan was going to narrate stuff for Disney, everyone criticised her. When William and Kate narrated this video, they didn't,” Chris said.

Co-hot Lizzie replied: “That is true. I suppose the reason the Cambridges haven't been criticised is because they were thanking key workers… Although Meghan did do hers for charity.

"I guess there were question marks over whether Meghan was using it to get back into acting using the royal name and profile… but they were both done for good causes."

In a surprise video, which was shared to the Cambridges’ Twitter account, the couple narrated the poem, which revealed they helped gift presents to children of key workers. Twitter/Instagram

Chris chimed in: “Disney's a huge commercial company, but we should always point out the inconsistencies with the criticism when that arises."

Meghan lent her voice to the charitable nature doco in April, but unlike Wills and Kate, her performance was seemingly panned as mediocre by critics.

At the time, The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw gave the film three-out-of-five stars, and described Meghan's over-the-top narration as “schmaltz”.

“She takes to Disney-narration like an anthropomorphic duck to water,” Peter confessed.