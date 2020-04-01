Meghan's return to the acting world coincides with her shocking move to Hollywood with Prince Harry and their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, 11-months.

The couple originally fled the UK for Vancouver, Canada, where they planned to raise Archie in a normal environment, away for the spotlight.

Prince Harry's confidant and official biographer, Angela Levin made explosive claims about the wayward royal this week after he and his American wife officially signed off from the royal family.

Angela told Tatler how Harry has changed, and Meghan is to blame, starting with relinquishing his royal duties and moving to Los Angeles.

'Their choice of priorities smacks more of spoilt defiant teenagers than adults in their mid and late thirties,' she said.

Getty

'I see a Harry who has turned sour, callous even and is obviously stressed. Although I barely recognise him I still believe that internally he is tearing himself into shreds about leaving his family, his country and his military connections. Perhaps he copes by focusing on his resentment at allegedly being sidelined by his family.'

'One day he needs to ask himself if his wife could ever be happy or if she’s someone who always wants more,' Angela urged.

'She has chosen the celebrity spotlight instead, something Harry never wanted. He told me: "We (William and Harry) don’t want to be just a bunch of celebrities but instead use our role for good."'

'It is profoundly sad but true that with each week that passes Harry and Meghan’s behaviour is becoming increasingly self-centred.'