An official royal visit to Dublin, Ireland, wouldn't be complete without a visit to the iconic Guinness brewery, with a schooner of the black ale to match!
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a reception at the Guinness Storehouse's Gravity Bar, hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland, at the end of their first day visiting their northern neighbour.
The Guinness brewery is the most-visited tourist attraction in Ireland.
But it was Duchess Kate's behaviour at the evening soiree that caught the eye of royal-watchers.
🍻 Sláinte, Baile Átha Cliath! At Guinness Storehouse's Gravity Bar, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met Irish people from across the creative arts, sport, business and charity sector. Speaking this evening, The Duke said: * "Many of you this evening who demonstrate the breadth of our connections across the arts, sports, uniformed services, education and research, and charity sectors. * We value it as we do your friendship and are committed to strengthening it further". * #RoyalVisitIreland
Kate and Wills were poured a pint of Guinness, and while William took a generous gulp, his wife has been accused of taking a 'fake sip.'