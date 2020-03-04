An official royal visit to Dublin, Ireland, wouldn't be complete without a visit to the iconic Guinness brewery, with a schooner of the black ale to match!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a reception at the Guinness Storehouse's Gravity Bar, hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland, at the end of their first day visiting their northern neighbour.

