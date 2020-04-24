"Instagram Vs Reality," they cheekily captioned the two photos of little Louis. Instagram

With the pictures came a thank you note for all the birthday wishes for her and Prince William's third born child.

"Thank you for all your lovely messages on Prince Louis’ second birthday!" read the caption. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess this April."

The original photos show a smiling Prince Louis.

Prince Louis.

The Duchess was responsible for taking the snaps, which has become tradition.

The original birthday portraits of Louis show the royal grinning for the camera while wearing a spotless blue gingham shirt.

A follow-up photo shows the prince giggling while showing off his rainbow-coloured hands, while another pic shows his brightly painted handiwork.

The mini royal was smiling ear-to-ear.

Like many other children in the United Kingdom, Louis was reportedly making rainbow-coloured paintings to show support for frontline and essential workers battling the pandemic.

“To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you,” the caption stated.