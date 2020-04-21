Getty

Etiquette expert William Hanson told the publication: “It’s a very English thing to dress a young boy in shorts.

“Trousers are for older boys and men, whereas shorts on young boys is one of those silent class markers that we have in England.

“Although times are (slowly) changing, a pair of trousers on a young boy is considered quite middle class — quite suburban.

“And no self-respecting aristo or royal would want to be considered suburban.

“Even the Duchess of Cambridge.”

“The usual custom is that a boy graduates to trousers around eight years old.”

However, George was four years old during Meghan and Harry’s wedding, proving Kate really didn't care about royal rules.

The details come after William and Kate recently made a surprise video call to a school, where children of essential workers are being looked after while their parents battle the frontline.

But while chatting with the students and teachers at Casterton Primary Academy in Lancashire, some eagle-eyed fans noticed the Duchess seemingly mock her husband.

Speaking on the Royally Obsessed podcast, royal commentator Roberta Fiorito pointed out how Kate called out Wills for having too much Easter chocolate.

Kate recently called out Wills for having too much Easter chocolate. Getty

Roberta recalled the lighthearted remark, which was prompted when William was describing how he was going to spend his Easter celebration with his family.

The podcasters then played a snippet of audio, in which William is heard saying: "There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don't worry.”

Next, Kate can be heard quickly responding to Wills, saying: "You keep eating it!"

After playing the audio grab, Roberta quipped: "Kate totally shaded William there, I loved it!"

While chatting with the students and teachers at Casterton Primary Academy in Lancashire, some eagle-eyed fans noticed the Duchess seemingly mock her husband. Getty

Co-host Rachel Bowie added: "I loved it too… She blamed him on eating all the chocolate bunnies. I thought that was hilarious."

Roberta went on to say: "It's nice to picture their Easter with that happening.

"They're keeping [the chocolate] away from George, Charlotte and Louis, and William kind of sneaking it all the way through.

"I think they really delivered on giving us a visual on what their celebrations look like,” she said.

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently made a surprise video call to a school, where the children of essential workers are being looked after while their parents battle the frontline. Getty

Rachel then commented on how the royals new take on keeping in touch with people via video calls was making them more “relatable”, to which Roberta agreed.

“These zoom calls provide insight into their lives and their personal goings on that we don’t normally get to see, it’s like the un-glossy version of them, but I still love to see that side of them,” Rachel said.

Roberta added: “I totally agree… It’s making [William and Kate] have a much bigger presence and feel really relatable.”