William and Kate first met at St Andrew's University. Getty

Kate, however, remembered things a little differently.

She said: “Well, I actually think I went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off, feeling very shy about meeting you.

“Actually, William wasn’t there for quite a bit of the time initially, he wasn’t there for Freshers Week, so it did take a bit of time for us to get to know each other but we did become very close friends from quite early on.”

William explained in the interview why they gravitated towards each other at university.

He said: “She's got a really naughty sense of humour, which kind of helps me because I've got a really dry sense of humour, so it was good fun, we had a really good laugh and then things happened.”

The couple announced their engagement on November 16, 2010. Getty

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lifted the hearts of UK health workers as they made a surprise video call.

Prince William and Kate Middleton made the special video call to a school in northern England where the children of essential workers, such as healthcare staff and emergency service members, are being looked after during the lockdown.

The couple looked smart casual with William opting for a collared blue shirt and Kate sporting a mustard jumper as they addressed the students and staff.

“Well done, honestly, to you and everyone who’s in during this time. It must be such a relief for all the parents who are key workers to know that the normality is there for their children — they’ve got the structure and they’ve got a safe place for them to be, so really really well done to all of you,” Kate said.

William added, “We just want to say a huge thank you to you guys and well done in keeping it all going. Please pass on many messages of support for all the staff and all the volunteers — they’re doing a great job.”

The couple spoke to children and staff at the school. Kensington Palace

One particularly sweet moment in the video came when two young girls held up the craft they had been working on.

Holding up a handmade basket to show the royals William said: “Is that a little handbag?”

The young girls laughed at the prince saying: “No! It’s an Easter bag!”

Kate and William also spoke to the school staff on the video about the challenges they are facing at this tough time.

At the end of the call the staff wished William and Kate a Happy Easter and William revealed that the family will be doing something very relatable over the break.

“There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don’t worry!” William said.