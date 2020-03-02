Prince William and Kate Middleton have seemingly delighted their fans by sharing an adorable photo of themselves, with an even sweeter backstory. Instagram

The photo shows Wills and Kate being presented with Welsh dragons, which are believed to have been gifts for their royal brood: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to comment on the Instagram post, with one person writing: “Love this pair no dramas with them they do a great job representing the royal family.”

Another person stated: “For some reason, whenever I open my Instagram and these two, especially the Duchess of Cambridge, pops up on my feed, I find myself automatically smiling. It's like someone said above, they have an infectious kind or joy.”

Taking to Instagram, Her Majesty shared a snap of herself, which showed her surrounded by people waving Welsh flags, during a visit to Caernarfon Castle in North Wales in 2010. Instagram

A third person added: “Ya… them dragons!”

Joining Wills and Kate in celebrating the Welsh holiday, which falls on March 1, and marks the day of Saint David's death in 589 AD, was The Queen and Prince Charles.

Taking to Instagram, Her Majesty shared a snap of herself, which showed her surrounded by people waving Welsh flags, during a visit to Caernarfon Castle in North Wales in 2010.

Joining Wills and Kate in celebrating the Welsh holiday, which falls on March 1, and marks the day of Saint David's death in 589 AD, was The Queen and Prince Charles. Instagram

"Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus! Wishing all of our Welsh followers a Happy St Davids Day,” the caption stated.

Charles and Camilla shared an equally delightful carousel of images to their Instagram account, which showed them greeting with locals and stopping for the occasional selfie.

“To all our followers celebrating in Wales and around the world – wishing you a very happy #StDavidsDay!” the caption read.

“Dyma ddymuno Dydd Gwyl Dewi hapus i’n holl ddilynwyr yng Nghymru ac o amgylch y byd – Cyfarchion.”