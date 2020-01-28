The couple are set to welcome a baby girl in May. They held a secret gender reveal party at the Crystal Room at Crown, Melbourne on Friday night.

Sunday Confidential reports that the Today show hosts daughter Ava - whom he shares with ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn - was in attendance.

The baby is some positive news for the couple. Karl Stefanovic's is yet to make his mark on the Today show with news that ratings are down on last year when Georgie Gardner and Deb Knight hosted the breakfast TV show.

The new look line-up - which includes the 45-year-old and former 60 Minutes star Allison Langdon - appears to be struggling against it's rival, Sunrise.

“Executives would be going, ‘Oh my god, we thought this was going to be hard but we are not getting an early bounce’,” media analyst Steve Allen revealed to the Confidential.



“We have been consistently saying that this will take time. Karl reappearing on screen isn’t going to mean all of the people that left the show have suddenly forgiven him. It will take time and he will need to keep his act clean and need to stay out of the headlines on anything about his personal life and his relationship with others inside the network.”