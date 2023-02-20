It comes after the couple were caught in the middle of the now infamous ‘ Noosa fightgate ’ between Jasmine ’s younger sister, Jade Yarbrough, and cricketer Michael Clarke.

Karl Stefanovic has whisked his wife , Jasmine, off to a five-star health retreat for a little bit of pampering.

New Idea can reveal that Jasmine, mum to 2-year-old Harper, has reportedly checked into Gaia Retreat & Spa, located in the stunning Byron Bay hinterland.

Co-founded in 2005 by the late Olivia Newton-John, guests can fork out up to $20,000 a week to be indulged. Friends have said that it’s one of Jasmine’s happy places, where she takes shelter for a “well-deserved breather”.

“Jasmine bore the brunt after the Noosa park showdown, and Karl really wanted to treat her to something special.”

“So he packed her bags, called his sister and mum to help with Harper and sent her on her way – he would do anything for Jas!” a well-placed source reveals to New Idea.