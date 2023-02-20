Karl Stefanovic’s wife checks into health treatment
Karl Stefanovic has whisked his wife, Jasmine, off to a five-star health retreat for a little bit of pampering.
It comes after the couple were caught in the middle of the now infamous ‘Noosa fightgate’ between Jasmine’s younger sister, Jade Yarbrough, and cricketer Michael Clarke.
New Idea can reveal that Jasmine, mum to 2-year-old Harper, has reportedly checked into Gaia Retreat & Spa, located in the stunning Byron Bay hinterland.
Co-founded in 2005 by the late Olivia Newton-John, guests can fork out up to $20,000 a week to be indulged. Friends have said that it’s one of Jasmine’s happy places, where she takes shelter for a “well-deserved breather”.
“Jasmine bore the brunt after the Noosa park showdown, and Karl really wanted to treat her to something special.”
“So he packed her bags, called his sister and mum to help with Harper and sent her on her way – he would do anything for Jas!” a well-placed source reveals to New Idea.
Loving husband Karl, 48, confirmed his wife, 39, was enjoying some me time while on-air last week.
“My beautiful wife is away at a health retreat,” the Today host explained to viewers, adding that as a result, he had spent Valentine’s Day with Harper.
Boasting everything from delicious gourmet healthy meals to relaxation massages and luxury body polishing, this is not the first time Jasmine has enjoyed a stay at Gaia.
The former shoe designer told News Corp’s Body+Soul back in 2021 that the retreat was her go-to for the perfect pamper.
“I always feel rejuvenated and healthy after visiting,” she told the publication.
“Jasmine no doubt will be in one of the beautiful suites complete with a private pool,” says our source.
“Karl won’t care how much it costs – so long as Jas comes back refreshed and smiling – that’s what makes him happy!”