Both Karl Stefanovic and Ally Langdon were outspoken about Meghan’s self-made comparison, slamming her as “tone-deaf.”
“It's hard to see how that would sit with [the Royal Family], especially the Mandela references,” Karl remarked.
“That one, I feel, is tone-deaf” added Ally Langdon.
Later on the Today show, Karl couldn't help himself from making one last dig at Meghan’s interview, feigning compassion for the Duchess.
“I think [Meghan is] probably a little misunderstood, don't you reckon?” he joked.
“Oh, you're changing your tune, are you, Karl?” asked Ally.
“Yeah, I think it's time to support her, especially after the Mandela comments. Anyone who compares themselves to Mandela, I think, is fair enough,” he responded before bursting into laughter.
The interview was released following the first episode of Meghan’s podcast, Archetypes.
The debut episode saw Meghan and good-friend Serena Williams discuss motherhood, life in the public eye and the double standard women face when they are labelled “ambitious” throughout an action-packed 50 minutes.
During the episode, Meghan also retold a terrifying ordeal her family experienced on an official trip to South Africa, where Archie’s nursery caught on fire.
Episode two of the podcast will be released this week with guest Mariah Carey.