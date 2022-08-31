Karl Stefanovic has joined the large number of people slamming the latest interview with Meghan Markle, in which she compares herself to Nelson Mandela.

In the interview with The Cut, which was released on Monday, Meghan explored a number of topics including Harry’s relationship with his family, her children’s privacy and her return to Instagram, but it was her comments on Nelson Mandela that have been the most divisive.

Recalling a moment from the 2019 London premiere of the live-action The Lion King, she explained, “I just had Archie. It was such a cruel chapter. I was scared to go out.”

She then retold a conversation she had with a cast member from South Africa.

“He looked at me, and he’s just like light,” she explained.

“He said, ‘I just need you to know: When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison.’ ”

Whilst the interview did clarify that Meghan “knows she’s no Mandela,” it didn't stop the barrage of hate that came her way after the article's release.