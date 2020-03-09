Karl has been with Sharon Finnigan, a Sydney talent agent (second left), for the last 17 years. Instagram

An insider told New Idea that negotiations are already underway for his three-year, $2 million-a-year, but no agreement has been reached and sources say he could be dumped from the network for good.

“It’s a tough time for his agent, that’s for sure,” says the insider. “It took three months to get the offer they wanted last time around, but that’s all changed now. They are heading into this on the back foot.”

Karl Stefanovic. Nine

Nine’s ‘golden boy’ way back in 2015, Karl was rumoured to have competitors lining up with roles, but with ratings still plummeting at Today, and his controversial private life dominating the headlines, those days are long gone.

“His massive payday cost a lot more than cash and it certainly ruffled feathers among his co-workers,” our insider reveals. “Dickie [Richard Wilkins], Sylvia [Jeffreys] and Pete [Stefanovic] were all paid a lot less and everyone knew it. And then everything happened with Lisa.”