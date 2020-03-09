Nine

Nine’s ‘golden boy’ way back in 2015, Karl was rumoured to have competitors lining up with roles, but with ratings still plummeting at Today, and his controversial private life dominating the headlines, those days are long gone.

“His massive payday cost a lot more than cash and it certainly ruffled feathers among his co-workers,” our insider reveals. “Dickie [Richard Wilkins], Sylvia [Jeffreys] and Pete [Stefanovic] were all paid a lot less and everyone knew it. And then everything happened with Lisa.”

It was widely reported that veteran journalist Lisa Wilkinson’s unequal pay with her co-host was a catalyst for her decision to jump ship to Channel 10.

Currently in the throes of preparing for the arrival of his baby daughter with Jasmine, Karl has to be feeling the pressure of an uncertain future, according to the insider.

Nine

“He wants to spend the time enjoying the new baby,” says the insider. “And the last thing he needs is for Jas to have any concerns at all, especially about money. She has had to deal with so much since they got together.”

Adding to the financial strain is a new real estate website report stating that Karl and Jasmine are making moves to purchase a family home in Sydney’s exclusive lower north shore area.

Industry sources told realestate.com.au, the couple had recently been actively looking for a house to buy in the area.

Ahead of their baby girl’s arrival, they have also already vacated their lavish Mosman rental home, which has been put back on the market for $3250 a week.

Karl moved into the five-bedroom home, which is said to be worth about $7 million, in 2017, following his divorce from Cassandra Thorburn.

But bottom-line figures aren’t the only thing that could be up for negotiation in Karl’s next deal.

With his contract currently including special reports for 60 Minutes, this potentially equates to long trips away from home – and less quality time bonding as a family. This wouldn’t be ideal for Karl.

Turning to friends for advice, Karl is considering all possibilities in case negotiations break down and he is left unemployed.

“He has a lot of powerful mates,” says the insider. “And now he needs to look at the bigger picture, especially with a baby on the way.”

