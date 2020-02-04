Karl catches the breeze in Melbourne Media Mode

Looking a little tired and weary, Jasmine took her bags to the car, before jetting home to Sydney with Karl.

The break comes amid a renewed push for Kyle to break back into the breakfast TV big league, with a new advert depicting him as Hannibal Lecter from Silence of The Lambs.

‘You better get used to those early mornings again,’ Allison Langdon, who plays Clarice Starling, tells him.

‘I've missed the smell of morning coffee’ he replies, as he stands in a cell, just like Anthony Hopkins in the famous films.

‘Apparently I've been a very naughty boy,’ he adds.

The ad comes just weeks after Karl lashed out over his divorce from ex wife Cassandra Thorburn. Cass and Karl called it quits on their 21-year long marriage in 2018. They share three children together, Jackson, 19, Ava, 13, and River, 12.

The Today show host says he is baffled as to why their separation was ‘such a big deal’.

The 45-year-old then went on to meet new wife Jasmine Yarbrough just five months later, with the pair tying the knot in Mexico in a lavish ceremony.

‘Personally, it was a bit hard because I thought a lot of people do go through relationship difficulties and, unfortunately, for me that was in a very public way, but that’s what happens when you’re a public person,’ Stefanovic revealed to Neil Mitchell on 3AW yesterday.

‘But I thought, “Well hang on, a lot of people go through this, and why is mine such a big deal?” I still don’t know why it was.

‘I got divorced, I did find love again, and I’m sorry if people are offended by that, but it’s made me really happy.’