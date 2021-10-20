Karl with little Harper. Instagram

“We miss you Daddy ❤️,” Jasmine captured a picture she shared of Harper and Karl, where Karl appears to be reading to the youngster.

“That baby is so gorgeous,” one commenter wrote.

“Gorgeous photo,” wrote another.

“See you Monday. Yaaaaaaay 😍,” Karl commented, confirming that Jasmine and Harper will be returning home next week.

Jasmine took Harper to Queensland to visit family while Karl stayed behind. Instagram

Jasmine’s grandmother passed away in September, prompting her to share images of herself with her Nana and a poem, which ended with the words ‘I wouldn’t be the woman I am without Nana’s love, today.’

“Thinking of you and your family. Sending love,” Today Show reporter Alex Cullen commented on the post.

“Much love to you and your beautiful family ❤️,” Richard Wilkins wrote, while Karl shared a row of heart emojis.

Jasmine and Harper feeding bulls while visiting Karl's family. Instagram

Jasmine has since shared an array of images of herself and Harper enjoying their time away, including a trip to Cairns to visit Karl’s parents.

“Cairns living - Outdoor baby baths ☀️🛀🌴🌺,” she captioned an image of Harper being hosed by Karl’s mum while sitting in a bucket.

“Ha. She used to bath me in that,” Karl commented.

She also documented herself and Harper feeding domestic bulls with Karl’s mother, which seemed to terrify Jasmine.

“To say I didn’t like feeding the bulls is an understatement, though Harper enjoyed it thoroughly. 😂😂🐂🐂,” she shared.

Karl and Jasmine tied the knot in 2018, and welcomed Harper in May 2020.

Atlhough she is the only child they share, Jasmine is step-mum to Karl’s other kids Jackson, 22, Willow, 16, and River, 14.

