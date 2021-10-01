"Missing my girls" Karl gushed over his wife Jasmine (pictured) and his two daughters. Instagram

Fans gushed over the sweet snaps, and many couldn't help but note how fast Harper is growing up.

"Oh such beautiful eyes Harper has. She is changing all the time so gorgeous Hope you see your girls soon 😍," one wrote.

"Can Harper please stop growing so quickly! She is so adorable 😍," penned another.

"Three beautiful girls right there ❤❤❤," a third noted.

Karl with daughter Ava, now known as Willow. Instagram

Jasmine was permitted to leave Sydney's lockdown on compassionate grounds to visit her grandmother in Queensland.

Karl confirmed on the Today show that his wife and Harper had received an exemption from Queensland Health to hotel quarantine in the state adding that Jasmine's grandmother was "really, really, really, sick."

Sadly, the shoe designer confirmed her beloved Nana had passed away in September via Instagram.

Little Harper is growing up so fast! Instagram

Whilst Karl shares Jackson, 22, Ava, 16 and River, 14 with his ex Cass, he and Jasmine welcomed baby Harper in May 2020.

The Today show host's three eldest children reportedly struggled after the divorce of their parents and the now father-of-four previously spoke to the Herald Sun about his hope to rectify his "failures as a dad."

"I hope I can try and rebuild whatever has happened in the past and try and make the most of what I can do with them in the future."

