Karl Stefanovic (left) hasn’t shied away from sharing adorable baby updates since he and wife Jasmine (right) welcomed their first child together, Harper, back in May. Getty

In the candid snap, the 36-year-old shoe designer smiles for the camera, while cradling her first-born daughter, who is dressed in an adorable black and pink Batgirl romper.

Enthusiastic friends and fans were quick to comment on the snap and congratulate Karl and jasmine, who tied the knot two years ago in a lavish ceremony in Los Cabos, Mexico.

“Awww Happy Anniversary Karl and @jasyarby So happy you are sooo happy!!!” one person wrote.

“Happy anniversary love. @jasyarby What love in your heart. What laughter in your eyes. What joy you bring us all,” Karl captioned a sweet snap of Jasmine (left) and baby Harper (right). Instagram

“That melts my heart...you are a treasure! And I mean ALL of you,” another follower stated.

A third person added: “Happy Anniversary beautiful people!!”

Despite being somewhat private after the birth of Harper, Karl has since taken to sharing delightful baby updates of the tiny tot.

In another sweet snap, Harper (pictured) smiles sweetly for the camera as she poses in a delightful adorable orange onesie emblazoned with the words: “Baby Karlos”. Instagram

Just a few months ago, the doting dad shared another sweet snap of Harper, while seemingly showing off his cheeky and humorous side.

Taking to Instagram, Karl posted the adorable photo, which shows Harper being held up in the air by her mother, Jasmine, along with the caption: “Morning!!! Taking shape.”

In the snap, Harper smiles sweetly for the camera as she poses in a delightful adorable orange onesie emblazoned with the words: “Baby Karlos”.