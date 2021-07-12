Willow is all grown up! Instagram

"My love," Karl simply wrote, to which Willow replied, "❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥".

Jasmine also shared her support for her step-daughter, commenting, "You are soooooooooooo beautiful ❤️", to which the teenager responded with some more love, penning "❤️❤️❤️".

Jasmine, however, took her cheerleading one step further by sharing the post to her Instagram story.

"You are beyond beautiful @willowstefanovic oh my," the shoe designer wrote.

Willow stunned at her school formal. Instagram

Last month, Willow engaged in a teenager rite of passage... her school formal.

The teenager's proud mum Cass Thorburn, Karl's ex-wife, marked the occasion by sharing stunning shots of her daughter rocking a floor length, satin, gold slip-dress.

"My girl is shining her light tonight… lucky girl to be invited to a school formal after missing out last year, as they all did," Cass explained in her caption. WATCH: Karl Stefanovic's daughter scores new gig at Today (Story continues after video)

While Karl would have no doubt loved to have marked the milestone with Willow, the Today star unfortunately had to miss out on the big day due to being in Queenstown for the breakfast show.

Along with Willow, Karl and Cass share Jackson, 22 and River, 14. The presenter also welcomed baby Harper with his current wife Jasmine back in 2020.

For your own fairytale love story, sign up for eharmony.