Karl is a proud dad indeed! Instagram

Karl was not far behind, uploading a photo of Willow from the night to his own Instagram account, to share his "proud daddy chops moment".

"What a beauty. What a person. ❤️ @willowstefanovic," he captioned the post.

Karl and his eldest daughter are quite the pair, often taking to social media to show off their sweet bond.

They recently took on the "flip the switch" challenge on Tik Tok, where two people switch outfits.

WATCH BELOW: Karl Stefanovic and daughter Willow play the Flip The Switch challenge

In the footage, Karl filmed himself and Willow getting ready for a formal event in the bathroom.

Willow was seen wearing a purple dress as she carefully applied makeup, while her dad wore his trademark suit as he filmed in the mirror.

The subsequent shot then hilariously saw Karl swap outfits with his daughter as he wore a purple dress and swiped his face with makeup.

The video showed a more fun side to Karl, with him and his daughter not afraid to have a laugh.

"Lil Harper feels she's ready to go clubbing with her big sis @willowstefanovic." Instagram

Willow is also a proud big sister to her half-sister Harper, with Karl recently hinting the youngest Stefanovic may be taking after her in more ways than one.

"Lil Harper feels she's ready to go clubbing with her big sis @willowstefanovic," he captioned a photo of Harper on his Instagram.

Quick to comment was Karl's wife Jasmine, who reprimanded her husband for his cheeky comment.

"Don’t even think about it little ladies @willowstefanovic," she wrote.

Willow is close with both her dad Karl and step-mum Jasmine. Instagram

Luckily for Jasmine, the girls are still a little too young, with Willow having recently celebrated her 16th birthday in March.

To mark the occasion, the teenager went straight for L's, with step-mum Jasmine sharing the proud moment to Instagram.

Jasmine shared a sweet snap of Willow standing next to a car, with a brand new pair of L plates in hand, and wrote: "Got her L's @willowstefanovic."

And as Willow continues to get older and achieve more exciting milestones, there's no doubt her proud parents will be right there to celebrate.