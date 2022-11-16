"Ah-mazing you beautiful thing!! ❤️" one wrote.
"They look fantastic," another added.
"Stop it right now with those fabulous brows!! They look great and you look just gorgeous 💖," a third penned.
The new brows come 15 months after Julia received an "eye beef removal/brow lift".
Sharing before and after photos, the comedian wrote at the time: "So who knew I had eyes? The magnificent @drandrewgreensmith did. What a glow up for this 53yr old.
"Not spon but deep admiration for a brilliantly gifted Plastic Surgeon & a hellava wonderful man. Eye beef removal/brow lift … With thanks & love jx."
Julia's industry pals were quick to support the comedian in the comments section.
Former Masked Singer judge Dannii Minogue wrote: "We love seeing that smile ✨😃⭐️."
Jessica Rowe penned a similarly sweet message, adding, "Beautiful- inside and out ❤️❤️❤️".
Candice Warner was also seen, writing, "You look incredible 🔥🔥". As was presenter Melissa Doyle who added a simple: "😍".
Back To The Rafters star Rebecca Gibney was even keen to follow in the 53-year-old's footsteps, writing, "Book me in ploise! 🙌👏👏👏❤️".
The presenter's followers were equally as stunned with the transformation.
"Wow love - amazing. Well done you and I admire you for posting this and not pretending it was from eating healthy and exercising! 😘" one wrote.
Not missing a beat, the comedian's response was characteristically witty, penning, "Can you imagine Tan, oh yes… just sleeping more… I would have to sleep for 30years to look so fresh 😂😍 jx".
This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.