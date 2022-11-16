Julia shared a photo of her brand new brows. Instagram

"Ah-mazing you beautiful thing!! ❤️" one wrote.

"They look fantastic," another added.

"Stop it right now with those fabulous brows!! They look great and you look just gorgeous 💖," a third penned.

The new brows come 15 months after Julia received an "eye beef removal/brow lift".

Sharing before and after photos, the comedian wrote at the time: "So who knew I had eyes? The magnificent @drandrewgreensmith did. What a glow up for this 53yr old.

"Not spon but deep admiration for a brilliantly gifted Plastic Surgeon & a hellava wonderful man. Eye beef removal/brow lift … With thanks & love jx."

Julia previously had a brow lift. Instagram

Julia's industry pals were quick to support the comedian in the comments section.

Former Masked Singer judge Dannii Minogue wrote: "We love seeing that smile ✨😃⭐️."

Jessica Rowe penned a similarly sweet message, adding, "Beautiful- inside and out ❤️❤️❤️".

Candice Warner was also seen, writing, "You look incredible 🔥🔥". As was presenter Melissa Doyle who added a simple: "😍".

Julia hosts I'm A Celeb with Dr. Chris Brown. Instagram

Back To The Rafters star Rebecca Gibney was even keen to follow in the 53-year-old's footsteps, writing, "Book me in ploise! 🙌👏👏👏❤️".

The presenter's followers were equally as stunned with the transformation.

"Wow love - amazing. Well done you and I admire you for posting this and not pretending it was from eating healthy and exercising! 😘" one wrote.

Not missing a beat, the comedian's response was characteristically witty, penning, "Can you imagine Tan, oh yes… just sleeping more… I would have to sleep for 30years to look so fresh 😂😍 jx".

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.