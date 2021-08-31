Pasta Pizza Lollipops. Instagram

Mum-of-two Jules brought this recipe to our attention, and we must admit, we're incredibly intrigued.

Sharing a video of her making the dish to her Instagram, Jules captioned her post about the 'Pasta Pizza Lollipops' with: "Listen I have a tendency of making anything into a pizza!"

"These are just as good as the hashbrown ones I did and are SO easy. Good when there is left over pasta…because I literally always make more than needed," she said.

In the clip, she showed how to make the Pasta Pizza Lollipops using ingredients like penne rigate pasta, shredded cheese, green capsicum, tomato paste, and pepperoni.

The perfect meal for the kids. Instagram

Using those ingredients, Jules placed several pieces of pasta on a skewer, painted them with the sauce, added the cheese, capsicum and pepperoni on top, and then cooked them until perfection.

It's as easy as that! They're perfect for the kids, and Jules' followers couldn't agree more as they took to the comments to praise the idea.

"The kid’s would definitely eat this!! Must try!," one user wrote.

"Something for the boys in lockdown," another penned.

If you're keen to give this dish a try, you can follow along with Jules in the video player at the top of this story.