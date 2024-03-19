Outfit 1: Floral Maxi Dress

Jules stunned in this gorgeous floral maxi dress from The Fated Label. The dress is available on The Iconic for $143 (usually $179.95). It's perfect for our hot summers here in Australia and the beautiful pink blossoms print adds a very light and uplifting feel. Whether you're looking to dress it up with a pair of heels or keep it casual with some flats, this versatile dress can do it all.

The Fated Label Luca Maxi Dress is available at:

$143 from The Iconic

Stella Margaret Mini Dress, $80 from Myer

Nadia Strappy Maxi Dress, $399 from Kivari

Outfit 2: Cream Pantsuit

Jules looked incredible in this beautiful cream pantsuit! The best part about this outfit is that you can mix and match the blazer and pants with other items you already have in your wardrobe. The specific suit she is wearing was purchased from Assembly Label which is a high-quality brand with the blazer alone retailing for $300. However, cream pantsuits are very common and are sold by various fashion labels. We have found these items for you, at a more affordable price.

Assembly Label Maeve Double Breasted Blazer is available at:

Basque Slim Leg Belted Suit Pants, $83.97 from Myer

Basque Double Breasted Cutaway Blazer, $118.97 from Myer

Outfit 3: Classic Denim Skirt and Black Blazer

This classic denim skirt and black blazer look can be very easily replicated. Much like other outfits worn by Jules, each aspect of the outfit can be easily paired with other items in your wardrobe. This style is known as a capsule wardrobe; it allows you to get more use out of your clothing items by thinking more critically when purchasing your items to ensure they are versatile.

Camilla and Marc Izola Slim Blazer

$150 from Camilla and Marc

Glassons Stripe Cotton Fitted Tee

$11.99 from Glassons

Wrangler Repair Maxi Skirt

$149.95 from Wrangler

$149.95 from The Iconic

ASOS DESIGN double-breasted blazer, $67.20 from ASOS

Basque Ava Double Breasted Blazer, $112.46 from Myer

Bailey Denim Maxi Skirt, $59.99 from Cotton On

Pieces front slit denim maxi skirt, $28 from ASOS

Outfit 4: White Linen Set

Though the exact set Jules is wearing does have a patterned material, a classic white linen set is just as good and even more versatile! This linen set from Cotton On is perfect for all seasons; you can also get short and long in both the pants and shirt. If you're looking for something a bit more out there (or if you're worried about getting the white stained), there are many colours available.

Cotton On Haven Wide Leg Pant

$49.99 from Cotton On

Cotton On Haven Short Sleeve Shirt

$39.99 from Cotton On

Haven Long Sleeve Shirt, $49.99 from Cotton On

Haven Short, $29.99 from Cotton On

Linen Straight Leg Trouser, $14.95 from Suzanne Grae

Linen Relaxed Shirt, $19.95 from Suzanne Grae

Outfit 5: Styling a versatile item

One thing we LOVE about Jules' style is that she shows you multiple ways you can style one item, whether that be a staple jacket, a patterned shirt, or the perfect pair of blue jeans. This is a wardrobe staple and can be matched with most monochrome items you have in your closet.

Knit Long Sleeve Polo Jumper

$40 from Target

Tan Maxie Coat

$149.99 from The Iconic

Basque Ava Pencil Skirt

$89.95 from Myer

