Champagne Cranberry Delight
Ingredients:
- Rosemary
- Pomegranate Seeds
- Champagne
- Cranberry Juice
Method:
- Use an ice cube tray to freeze pomegranate seeds and rosemary in water to make festive Christmas ice cubes.
- Place the ice cubes in a glass of your choice. Pour the champagne over ice and add your desired amount of cranberry juice.
Casamigos Margarita
Ingredients:
- 45ml Casamigos Reposado Tequila or Casamigos Blanco Tequila
- 25ml Fresh Lime Juice
- 15ml Fresh Orange Juice
- 10ml Agave Nectar
- Optional: 1⁄2 Thick Rim Equal Parts Salt/Sugar/Orange Zest
- Garnish: Lime Wheel
Method:
- Add tequila, lime juice and orange juice to cocktail shaker with ice,
- Rim you glasses with salt. Pour cocktail into glass and add a skewered slice of lime.
Raspberry and Rhubarb Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of water
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 cup chopped rhubarb
- 1 cup raspberries
- Squeeze of 1/2 lemon
- 1 shot tequila
- Juice of one lime
- Jalapenos
Method:
- To make syrup, add water, sugar, rhubarb, raspberries and lemon juice to a pan and boil until the mix is thick and paste-like. Wait for syrup to cool completely.
- Add ice, pre-made syrup, lime, jalapenos and tequila into cocktail shaker. Shake it up.
- Pour into glasses and garnish with rhubarb and raspberries.
Strawberry Lemon Mojito
Ingredients:
- Strawberries
- Mint
- 1 lemon cut into wedges
- Sugar cane syrup
- Lemon juice
- Rum
Method:
- Add strawberries, mint and lemon wedges into cocktail shaker and muddle.
- Add ice cubes, a dash of sugar cane syrup, the juice of one lemon and two shots of rum. Shake it up.
- Pour into your glasses using a strainer and add a strawberry to garnish.
Apple Martini
Ingredients:
- 90ml vanilla vodka
- 120ml freshly squeezed apple juice
- 60ml lemon juice
- 30ml sour monkey
- 30ml vanilla sugar syrup
Method:
- Add all ingredients into cocktail shaker. Shake it up.
- Pour into desired glass.
Baileys Caramello
Ingredients:
- 1.5 shots of vodka
- 200ml of Baileys
- 4 scoops of vanilla ice cream
- Caramel sauce to decorate glass
- Chocolate block grated for garnish
Method:
- Add vodka, Baileys and ice cream to blender. Blend.
- Drizzle caramel sauce around the inside of a glass and add blended mix to the glass.
- Garnish with grated chocolate.