Judy Nunn hilariously shares that she thinks her Home and Away character’s death was “boring”. New Idea

It was during Home and Away that Judy first put pen to paper. Turning her dressing room into a writing space, she scribbled notes on the backs of scripts, developing characters and plots. Soon, she had churned out five novels.

When Judy left the show her writing career was flourishing, so she pressed pause on acting opportunities. Now, with 19 books under her belt, she is chuffed to be one of Australia’s consistently bestselling authors.

Her most recent, The Long Weekend, is a compelling selection of six short stories, covering such themes as the supernatural to real-life murder mystery.

Coming later this year is the hugely anticipated Black Sheep. Judy describes the novel as a “good seed, bad seed” story set on a sheep station but with a big twist.

WATCH: Kate Ritchie and Isla Fisher can't keep it together during Home & Away blooper

“I’m loving life. My husband, actor-author Bruce Venables, and I just celebrated 34 years of marriage,” Judy reveals. “Back when I was fully focused on my career, I’d run a mile at the thought of marriage. But priorities change with age. I feel such contentment being married and love that Bruce and I are quintessentially chalk and cheese.”

“I’m hyperactive and he’s nonchalant, so things are never dull and, for us, it works a treat. The secret to our marriage is lots of laughs every day.”

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea!