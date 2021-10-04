In a career she describes as quite the adventure, Judy Nunn, stage and screen legend-turned- bestselling author, feels genuinely blessed to have notched up almost 65 years in showbiz. Supplied

“That was one heck of character on a hell of a show. Vicki instigated TV’s first lesbian kiss. I boldly bared my backside [too].”

In 1984, Judy began playing Irene Fisher on Sons and Daughters. She reunited with the late Cornelia Frances, who she’d previously worked with.

“I remember when we first met … she was so arrestingly beautiful. Corny was feisty, loyal and a great friend. I still have misty moments recalling her death in 2018.”

Of her 13 years playing ‘mumsy’ Ailsa on Home and Away, Judy jokes you’d “get less for murder!”

“I honestly never expected to stay that long, as long runs on any show can become tiresome.”

Judy starred on stage with Frank Thring. Supplied

During her time in Summer Bay, Judy wrote five adult books. She’d previously written two kids’ books in the ’80s.

“Truth be told, writing fired up my creative excitement, which made playing Ailsa more enjoyable,” she explains.

Judy’s dressing room doubled as a writing space. Between scenes, she could be found scribbling notes on the backs of scripts.

Judy has countless fond memories of playing Alf Stewart’s devoted wife. Seven

“I loved it. My first book written during Home and Away was The Glitter Game, a sardonic look at the television industry, which was very apt.”

Judy has countless fond memories of playing Alf Stewart’s devoted wife. She describes scene partner, Ray Meagher, as a “great mate” and “treasure”, who’s a joy to catch up with. She also says she and Norman Coburn, who played Donald Fisher, were “endlessly in fits of giggles over the silliest things”.

“I also have mega-respect for Kate Ritchie, who grew up on television. Millions of viewers saw her get her first bra. Kate always cried when someone left the cast. When I decided to leave, Kate didn’t shed a tear, saying, ‘I knew you’d be OK.’”

When Judy quit Home and Away in 2000, her writing career was flourishing, so acting was put on the backburner. Now, with 18 books under her belt, Judy is one of our country’s top-selling authors.

Her latest novel is entitled Showtime!. Judy says penning it made her fall in love with showbiz all over again. In fact, it might just inspire her to step back in front of the camera!

“Should a small, juicy TV or movie role come along, I could be tempted. I’m loving life. My husband, [actor-author] Bruce Venables, and I have notched up 33 years of a fabulous marriage. We laugh every day and have such a genuinely lovely synergy. I feel blessed.”

