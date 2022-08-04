Judi is Rebekah's first cousin once removed. Instagram

“She is my mum’s cousin” she explained on the show, revealing that Judi is “obviously closer to my mother.”

The Neighbours star also revealed that she had met the highly esteemed British actress, describing her as “amazing.”

“I’ve only met her a few times, but I’m very, very close to her daughter Finty, so every time I’m in London, we always catch up.”

Rebekah played Terese Willis for ten years on Neighbours. Instagram

Talking with The Beast, Rebekah also spoke on the impact her cousin has had on her career, revealing that “Judi hasn’t really influenced me, but I love her work and I’m very proud to call her a part of my family, definitely.”

"I think everything she does is absolutely phenomenal and amazing, and I think everyone agrees with me on that. She’s such a talented woman.”

The news comes as the beloved Aussie soap ended after 37 years during an emotional 90-minute finale.

Judi's surprising neighbours connection. Getty

87-year-old Judi Dench is regarded as one of Britain's best actresses, with a UK poll revealing that she had overtaken the Queen as the “most popular and respected woman in Britain.”

Starring in James Bond, Victoria and Abdul and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel amongst many other titles, Judi has had a versatile career spanning over 60 years.

She married British actor Michael Williams in 1971 and welcomed daughter Finty Williams in 1972. The couple were married until he passed away in 2001.

Watch Below: Duchess Camilla chats to Judi Dench

In 2010 she met David Mills a conservationist who owns the “British Wildlife Centre” in Surrey, which is now the UK’s largest breeder of red squirrels.

Whilst the pair have been together ever since, she explained in a 2017 interview with Good Housekeeping that she doesn’t use the word ‘partner’ to explain the couple’s relationship.

“I have a jolly nice friend now. I don't know what the word is because I don't like the word partner," she explained in the interview.

"Partner is something to do with dancing. Partner - horrible word. Friend? No. Boyfriend? No. Chap? Will chap do?"