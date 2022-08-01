After 37 years Neighbours has come to an end. Supplied

The UK version cut out Sky Mangel who was played by Stephanie McIntosh from the video montage.

Many were confused on why the one clip was missing from the video montage, with one fan asking, “what did Sky Mangel ever do to Channel Five?!!”

With both the Australian and UK episodes now available to stream online, fans quickly realised that another scene was also missing.

There were a number of differences between the two episodes. Ten

Whilst the Australian episode shows Karl telling Toadie, "Toad, you're like a son to us. Well, that's ridiculous, isn't it? Toad, you are a son to us." The scene was completely absent for those across the ditch.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that the video message from Beth Brannan, played by Natalie Imbruglia, was also different in both versions of the episode, with Beth only mentioning her son in the Aussie version.

The final drone shot was also different in both versions. With the UK edit only showing the cast, whilst the Aussie cut shows the entire cast and crew.

The music was also different in each version, with the UK episode using music by George Ezra and Harry Styles.

Fans spotted different scenes in the UK and Aussie final episode. Ten/Channel 5

UK fans were left unimpressed with the changes, expressing their desire for the original unedited episode that Australians got to view.

One fan took to Twitter to explain, “I don't really understand why they couldn't just add another 5 minutes to the running time so that there weren't any cuts made. I know these are only small cuts but some lovely lines and moments that would've been lovely to see.”

Whilst another Neighbours fan added, “Would love to hear @channel5_tv editorial reasons for the scenes cut in neighbours (one less h&a trailing could have provided the extra time if needed), why they felt the need to insert a random George Ezra song and give a different final shot than Australia."