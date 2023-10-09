The use of new technology could lead to a breakthrough in the case. Reuters

In 2021, Boulder Police Department announced they’d begun to analyse nearly 1000 DNA samples.

Detectives have also interviewed more than 1000 people in 19 states who could have a possible connection to the case.

The article on The Messenger, which was published on September 26, comes after police used new DNA technology to test at least five pieces of previously unexamined evidence earlier this year.

It’s unclear if this testing led to the new persons of interest in the case.

John Ramsey and his late wife Patsy never gave up hope that their daughter's killer would be caught. Getty

“Suspects and witnesses can come from a variety of places,” the police source further explained.

“It’s not just the DNA, it’s what happens when you investigate a very difficult case.”

News of the breakthrough was no doubt welcomed by the Ramsey family – especially JonBenét’s heartbroken father. John, who turns 80 in December, has been fighting for answers to his daughter’s murder for almost three decades.

“We are encouraged by this new leadership in our case and are now finally hopeful for progress,” John told US publication Westword late last month.

JonBenét Ramsey's house where she was last seen alive. Getty

Initially, suspicions fell on John, his wife Patsy and JonBenét’s older brother Burke, who was nine at the time of the murder.

John and Patsy were primary suspects for more than a decade until 2008, when DNA evidence cleared the family of any involvement in the little girl’s death.

Patsy had died two years earlier from ovarian cancer at 49.

Police chief Maris Herold is determined to bring "justice" to the family. Getty

It’s a huge step forward for the family, who over the years have heavily criticised the work of Boulder Police.

When asked by 9News in November 2022 if he thought the case would ever be solved, John replied, “Not if it stays in the hands of the Boulder Police, no, I don’t. I really don’t.”

Boulder Police refute this. In 2022 they released a statement saying the department has followed up on “every lead” that has come in, including

more than 21,016 tips, letters and emails.

The case has been unsolved for almost three decades. Getty

“We have a shared goal to bring justice – and hopefully some peace – to JonBenét’s family and everyone who was impacted by her loss,” police chief Maris Herold said in 2022.

“Our investigation with federal, state and local partners has never stopped,” she added at the time.

To date, the murder of JonBenét remains one of the most famous cold cases in US history.

