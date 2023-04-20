The house that JonBenét Ramsey was murdered in is for sale. AUSTRAL SCOPE

According to the Denver Post, Carol Schuller Milner - the daughter of American televangelist Robert Harold Schuller - purchased the property in 2004, and she and her husband are the ones selling it now.

JonBenét was just six years old when she was killed in the aforementioned house on December 26, 1996.

Initially, the child beauty pageant queen was reported missing after her mother Patsy found a lengthy ransom note that demanded US$118,000 in exchange for the safe return of JonBenét.

Seven hours later, John, her father, found JonBenét’s body in the basement during a second search of the house. An autopsy showed that JonBenét had been killed by strangulation and a skull fracture.

Police originally considered John and Patsy as suspects. At one point, even JonBenét’s brother Burke - who was nine-years-old at the time of JonBenét’s murder - was investigated.

The current owners are asking for US$6.9million for the house. IRES

But in 2003, DNA that was taken from JonBenét’s clothes proved to be from an unknown male. This breakthrough in the case led the district attorney to send a letter of apology to the Ramsey family and publicly announce that they were “completely cleared” of any involvement with the murder in 2008.

To this day, JonBenét’s murder has not been solved.