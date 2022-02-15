Johnny penned a sweet Valentine's Day tribute for Tahnee. Instagram

Tahnee was quick to comment on the sweet tribute, writing: "Thankful for you everydayyyy ❤️💗."

On her own account, Tahnee also marked Valentine's Day with Johnny, sharing a heartwarming mirror selfie along with the caption: "My forever valentine 💘💘💘."

The X Factor alum gushed over the photo, commenting: "you look so amazing here, what did I ever do to get someone so beautiful and amazing xxx."

Johnny has been battling cancer since 2017, after it returned in 2020 when he was given the all clear after multiple rounds of chemotherapy in 2019.

Supporting him every step of the way has been his incredible girlfriend Tahnee, whom he met at a dance studio in 2015.

The Home & Away alum is constantly showing his appreciation for his partner, previously telling NovaFM's Fitzy & Wippa that they may just head for the aisle.

"At some stage I would think so!” Johnny answered when asked if he would pop the question to Tahnee.

“She’s been there for me from day one, she’s incredible, from day one," he added.

