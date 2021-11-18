Tahnee celebrated her 28th birthday with Johnny. Instagram

In the photo, the two are posing for the camera with matching smiles, as they both hold up Tahnee's birthday cake.

Posting a separate photo of another cake to her Instagram, Tahnee said: "Spoilt rotten today."

She also shared several snaps of her day, as she celebrated with her "work babes" with brunch and celebratory drinks, before coming home to celebrate with Johnny.

The couple have been together for six years, and are happier than ever.

Johnny never misses an opportunity to share his appreciation of his girlfriend, who has been right by his side throughout his fight against brain cancer.

“She’s been there for me from day one, she’s incredible, from day one," Johnny previously told Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa.

The former Home and Away star also gushed to Daily Mail Australia in 2018 about his girlfriend of six years, where he said:

“I can’t fault her. She’s been there for me every step of the way from literally the day I was diagnosed to now. She’s been absolutely amazing. She’s been my rock so it’s been really good.”

"She's been my rock so it's been really good."

Johnny also recently posted a photo of himself and Tahnee together during a walk, to share an update with fans on his cancer battle.

"I’m still kicking along with my chemotherapy treatment, feeling pretty exhausted but I’m doing great otherwise & not giving up the fight," he said.

"Thanks for all the support!!" he added.

