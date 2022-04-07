Johnny's book will come out in September 2022. Instagram

They went on to share how his girlfriend, Tahnee Sims caught on to the early signs of his brain cancer - which is something the couple has shared in the past.

"He had started suffering from severe headaches when his girlfriend, Tahnee, noticed something was also wrong with his speech.

"Johnny was rushed to hospital, where doctors prepped him for immediate surgery to deal with a seven-centimetre long tumour.

"Johnny was ultimately diagnosed with a rare brain cancer, with which – despite a period of remission – he still battles today," said the publisher.

They also gave a glimpse into how Johnny's perspective on life changed when he began his cancer fight.

"In a strange way Johnny thinks the cancer actually saved his life."

Late last week, the actor returned to the Dancing With The Stars stage to perform a dance number during the grand final.

In the episode, he gave Australia an exciting health update: "Great news, the tumour in the right frontal lobe and the brain stem is all stable, everything is great."

"Since I was last on the show, I was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017. They said there's a 20 per cent chance he might die from the operation," Johnny reflected.

"If I didn't have the operation, there was a 100 per cent chance I'd die, so it's not really much of a choice."

