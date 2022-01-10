Johnny and Tahnee have kept fans updated on the star's cancer battle. Instagram

Another added, "What a way to start my day seeing both your lovely smiling faces."

X-Factor alum Johnny has been keeping fans updated throughout his health battle ever since he was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017 and later revealed he was all-clear of the disease back in 2019.

However, in an Instagram post in November 2020, Johnny shared the devastating news that his cancer had returned.

“After an unexpected week of seizures and excruciating headaches it is with a heavy heart that i have to let you know i now have another huge battle ahead of me as my brain cancer has returned,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself and Tahnee.

He continued: “Though i will dig deep and beat this sh*t disease again #f*ckcancer”.

Luckily, it seems that the treatment is going well for the actor, who revealed in September that he was undergoing chemotherapy but "doing great".

"Cracking day for a walk 👫🏼☀️" Johnny, 33, penned at the time on Instagram alongside another snap with Tahnee.

"Just thought i’d jump on and give an update… I’m still kicking along with my chemotherapy treatment, feeling pretty exhausted but I’m doing great otherwise & not giving up the fight 💪🏽 Thanks for all the support!!"

Speaking to Now to Love last month, Johnny opened up about his cancer diagnosis and credited his devoted partner with potentially saving his life.

"Without her I may not be here," he revealed.

"She was the one who made me get in the car [to go to hospital] when it [the headaches] first happened. And she's encouraging me to do things. She keeps me active, getting me to go for runs and swims."

Johnny continued to gush over his girlfriend, adding that the secret to their success through hard times was laughter.

"We just have fun. We make each other laugh so much. You know that gut-wrenching laugh with tears coming from your eyes?" the X Factor star explained.

"We argue and fight just like every other couple, but we make up too. We kiss and makeup you know?"

He then went on to add that their bond has never been stronger, particularly after what they've been through.

"We've been through so much together now. The longer we stay together, the stronger the bond."