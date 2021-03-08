The image shared with Lynne's birthday wishes. Instagram

She captioned the Instagram post, “Happy birthday to my good buddy Johnny Ruffo.

“You are brave and inspirational whilst remaining completely inappropriate and the most politically incorrect person I know!

“And I love you! Have a great day honey and see you soon.”

Home and Away is famous for creating a tight knit and supportive environment.

And Johnny and Lynne are one of the sweetest and wholesome bonds to come out of the show, which has been running for over three decades since it first aired in January 1988.

Johnny and his supportive girlfriend Tahnee Sims. Instagram

Johnny has remained strong and done incredibly well to stay in good spirits, and his dedicated girlfriend, Tahnee Sims, is always by his side.

The singer had even credited Tahnee for saving his life after she told him to go to the hospital in August 2017, when he was experiencing an excruciating migraine.

He discovered that he actually had a seven-centimetre brain tumour at the hospital, and he needed urgent surgery to save his life.

Johnny managed to recover from his brain tumour, but in November 2020, he revealed that the cancer had returned on his Instagram.

He said in a post, “After an unexpected week of seizures and excruciating headaches it is with a heavy heart that I have to let you know I now have another huge battle ahead of me as my brain cancer has returned.”

"I will dig deep and beat this sh*t disease again." Instagram

The photo was posted alongside a picture of him and his girlfriend Tahnee.

He ended the post: “Though I will dig deep and beat this sh*t disease again #f*ckcancer”

Despite it all, Johnny is so adored by many who love him, and as he continued to throw cancer to the curb, Tahnee and Lynne will be cheering right beside him.