Johnny Ruffo has shared a sweet update amidst his cancer battle. Instagram

Fans and celebrities were quick to rally behind the actor.

Fellow X Factor star Jason Owen shared his support for his friend, penning "have a great night mate."

Current Neighbours actor Colette Mann also voiced her thoughts for her former co-star, writing "Hoping you are well mate 😘😘"

Johnny's girlfriend Tahnee added a simple " 💗" to express her love for her partner.

As for the actor's fans, they were happy to see Johnny smiling as well.

"You ears must have been burning, I was just thinking today that we hadn't seen any posts for a while. Good to see you looking well," wrote one concerned user.

Last we had heard from Johnny was over Christmas last year, when the 32-year-old was forced to spend the holiday in hospital.

The former Home & Away star was sadly forced to spend the Christmas holidays in hospital. Instagram

Posting a picture of Johnny attached to a hospital drip on the 23rd of December last year, Tahnee expressed how proud she was of her boyfriend throughout his brave battle.

"Not what we had planned for our Christmas Eve Eve this year but still smiling through it all & feeling as grateful as ever 🥰✨🥊 @johnny_ruffo" the 27-year-old wrote.



"You can move mountains 🏔 #f*ckcancer"

Johnny was quick to thank Tahnee for her ongoing support and love, commenting "thank you for everything you do and beyond, I love you more than words can describe."

The actor and singer was originally diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017.

Johhny is constantly thanking his girlfriend Tahnee Sims for her ongoing support throughout his brave battle. Instagram

After many rounds of chemotherapy, Johnny amazingly revealed he was all-clear of the awful disease back in 2019.

However, in November of last year, the 32-year-old shared the devastating news that his cancer had returned.

“After an unexpected week of seizures and excruciating headaches it is with a heavy heart that i have to let you know i now have another huge battle ahead of me as my brain cancer has returned,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself and girlfriend Tahnee Simms.

He continued: “Though i will dig deep and beat this sh*t disease again 👊🏽💜 #f*ckcancer”.