As he headed back to chemo, Johnny Ruffo admitted the overwhelming support he's received has kept him fighting. Instagram

Taking to Instagram Johnny shared a photo of himself having chemo, writing: "Thank you so much for all the support, You guys have helped keep my spirits high and you keep me fighting 💜Let's smash this chemo."

The post was bombarded with well-wishes, with his past Home And Away co-stars taking the lead.

"Sending so much love to you my darling friend. Let's catch up again soon 🙌🙌🙌🏼🙏🙏🙏💙💙💙😘😘😘" Lynne McGranger responded.

"Love you mate 💋❤❤❤," Georgie Parker added.

"Thinking of you darling, sending all our love and strength 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼💙," Emily Symons then commented.

Johnny Ruffo's girlfriend Tahnee Simms has been by his side every step of the way. Instagram

Former Summer Bay star Kyle Pryor also shared his support, posting: "Love you brother!! You've got this 🔥" before Dan Ewing shared a series of emojis.

"Go Ruffo Go! 🙌" Cameron Daddo wrote.

Rhiannon Fish, who played April Scott on the soap, also commented "Sending you both so much love ❤️="

Lincoln Lewis chimed in too, sharing: "You got this bro, everyone's behind ya cheering you on! ☀💙"

"I will dig deep and beat this sh*t disease again," Johnny vowed as he announced the cancer had returned. Instagram

It wasn't just the Home And Away family who shared their overwhelming support, Neighbours stars Bonnie Anderson and Colette Mann sent well wishes as well as Kylie Gillies and Larry Emdur.

His partner Tahnee Sims was also by his side through the treatment, as she has been through everything.

Johnny first shared the tragic news of his cancer return two weeks ago in an Instagram post.

"After an unexpected week of seizures and excruciating headaches it is with a heavy heart that i have to let you know i now have another huge battle ahead of me as my brain cancer has returned," he wrote at the time.

He added: "Though i will dig deep and beat this sh*t disease again 👊💜 #f*ckcancer"

This story originally appeared on our sister site Now To Love