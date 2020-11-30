A wave of shock and grief swept across the nation last week as beloved star Johnny Ruffo revealed the heartbreaking news his brain cancer had returned.

The former Home and Away star and talented singer battled the illness in 2017, and had since been given the all clear after multiple rounds of chemotherapy.

For the first time since the tragic news broke Johnny Ruffo's partner, Tahnee Sims, who has been by his side throughout his cancer battle, has shared a touching post.

The simple yet sweet post collaged a series of cute black and white photos together.

WATCH: Johnny Ruffo cries when talking about cancer battle on The Project