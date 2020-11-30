For the first time since the tragic news broke Johnny Ruffo's partner, Tahnee Sims, who has been by his side throughout his cancer battle, has shared a touching post.
The simple yet sweet post collaged a series of cute black and white photos together.
WATCH: Johnny Ruffo cries when talking about cancer battle on The Project
"What a superstar 💜," Tahnee wrote alongside the pic.
She couldn't be more accurate.
In a heartbreaking Instagram post last week, Johnny posted a picture of himself and Tahnee, writing: "After an unexpected week of seizures and excruciating headaches it is with a heavy heart that i have to let you know i now have another huge battle ahead of me as my brain cancer has returned."
He added: "Though i will dig deep and beat this sht disease again 👊🏽💜 #fckcancer"
How cute are these two?!
The post was flooded with support from fans and celebs alike, including Dan Ewing, Georgie Parker, Carrie Bickmore and Guy Sebastian, with the lattter writing, "Unbelievably unfair my brother. You are such a light to us all. Your positivity and courage is seriously inspiring. Love ya."
Johnny has often credited Tahnee for saving his life when he was first diagnosed with cancer three years ago, after she took him to hospital.
Johnny is forever grateful for Tahnee.
"Without (Tahnee) I may not be here," Johnny told Now To Love last month.
"She was the one who made me get in the car when it first happened. And she's encouraging me to do things. She keeps me active, getting me to go for runs and swims."
Despite facing so much hardship, the couple's relationship has flourished.
"We just have fun. We make each other laugh so much. You know that gut-wrenching laugh with tears coming from your eyes?" he gushed in an interview to Now To Love.
"We argue and fight just like every other couple, but we make up too. We kiss and makeup you know?"
This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.