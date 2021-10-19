John and Jessie are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today. Instagram

The pair have been together for almost a decade, after they started dating back in 2012.

It was around the same time that John rose to fame after winning Australia’s Got Talent in 2010 with Justice Crew.

The Aussie dance group gained a huge fanbase after winning the fourth season of the show, and went on to release a number of songs and had eight ARIA Award nominations.

The couple have been together since 2012.

John even went on to compete on the first season of Channel 9’s Ninja Warrior in 2017, and is currently back on Aussie screens once more for his latest gig.

The singer and dancer was announced earlier this year as the newest member of The Wiggles, where he'll be able to put all his performance skills to good use.

Cheering him on from the sidelines is his wife Jessie, who often shares sweet posts to her Instagram in dedication to John.

"Celebrating you, my beautiful husband," she recently shared for his birthday.

"My best friend asked me to marry him - and I said yes." Instagram

John and Jessie spent six years building a strong foundation for their relationship, before they officially got engaged in 2018.

"Still in shock! My best friend asked me to marry him - and I said yes," Jessie shared at the time.

A year after saying yes, the couple said 'I do', and have happily been Mr and Mrs Pearce ever since.

