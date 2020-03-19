Former MAFS bride Jessika Power questioned Connie's motive behind the surprise result, while giving an exclusive video recap for New Idea. Supplied

The blonde bombshell went on to say she wasn’t convinced with Connie’s reason for staying on the show – after she appeared to be so emotionally affected by what was happening.

“[Connie’s rationale] sounds like one of the stupid excuses I made up on the couch,” Jess said, referring to her time on the show with Mick Gould.

"Was that a producer-fed comment because they need you guys to stay in the experiment?” she then asked.

Connie Crayden’s shock decision to write “stay” at the final commitment ceremony on Wednesday left many Married At First Sight fans wondering why? Nine Network

“He doesn’t want to be with you. You're a really, really great girl, and you have so many good qualities, you'll be able to find somebody on the outside.

“But why waste his time and your time in the experiment, going to the final vows. What are you going to say at the final vows?”

Jess then reminded viewers of the purpose of the final vows, before referring to this season’s brides and grooms who have seemingly “friend-zoned” each other.

Jess she wasn’t convinced with Connie’s reason for staying on the show – after she appeared to be so emotionally affected by what was happening. Supplied

"Final vows are for deciding whether or not you want to continue your relationship outside the experiment and it’s so clear neither [Connie nor Jonethen] want to.”

“You're wasting my time, you're wasting Australia's time… go, you’re boring. Bye,” she concluded.