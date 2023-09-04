The love is definitely very much alive in Jessica Rowe and Peter Overton's almost 20-year marriage.
The former Today host turned podcaster has revealed intimate details about their private life on the KIIS 1065 Kyle & Jackie O show.
Self-proclaimed "crazy cat lady" Jess, 53, called into the show to set the record straight, after hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie 'O' Henderson were speculating about her and Pete's sex life.
Jess shared that the couple still maintain a healthy level of intimacy, with 'Petey' calling his wife "pussycat" in the bedroom.
Jess and Peter wed almost 20 years ago
"First of all, yes, I did write about having sex on our kitchen bench in my book," Jess said.
"But I'm not going to confirm about cat masks."
When Kyle pressed Jess about dressing up in said masks, the mum of two wasn't as open.
"No, I'm not confirming or denying," she said.
Jess has made some risque comments about her relationship live on air
Jess and newsreader Peter, 57, share teen daughters Allegra, 16, and Giselle, 14.
She once described her husband as the "yin to my yang" on Instagram, and has also said she "couldn't do life without" Pete.
Allegra and Giselle are growing up fast!
The couple met when Jess was just 19 and doing work experience at Channel Nine.
They reconnected years later and wed in January 2004.
Jess gushed earlier this year that becoming Mrs Overton was "the best decision of my life."