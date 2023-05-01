Despite becoming something of a style sensation in recent years, when New Idea catches up with Jessica Rowe to discuss her latest project, the busy mum of two is still in her dressing gown!

Armed with a cup of coffee and feeling relaxed after the madness of the morning school drop-off, Jess admits the calmness of pausing, even if to do an interview, is “quite lovely”.

“I thought, ‘I’ll come back home and be by the window and do my chat,’” she says.

WATCH NOW: Jess Rowe documents her pantry reorganisation. Article continues after video.