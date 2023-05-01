Stuck at home with her husband, Peter Overton, and their daughters Allegra, 16, and Giselle, 14, Jess started telling jokes, which she would film and then post on social media.
“I would do that for my entertainment. My kids and husband would just think they were shocking, but the more they rolled their eyes, the more I would think, ‘I’m going to keep doing this.’
It just brought me joy.”
The popular TV presenter says that her “wonderful publishers”, Allen & Unwin, were extremely supportive and agreed with her when she said, “It’s time for a mum jokes book.”
One of the things Jess loves about her latest release is it’s family-friendly. Despite being surrounded by people who cuss, she has never been a “swearer” and you won’t find anything “untoward” in her book.
WATCH NOW: Jessica Rowe embarrasses her kids while filming Tik Tok. Article continues after video.
While she had a ball telling jokes to her family, Jess’ love of crafting saw her going the extra step and making outfits to match her quips.
For one, which centred around cows, she got creative.
“I made a cow headband with pink ears and sparkly little horns that I stitched on,” she said. “If you can’t stitch it, you can use a glue gun,” says the crafty queen.
Jess is also a self-confessed “crazy cat lady” and explains that there are plenty of cat jokes to go around.
“There’s really something for everyone!” Jess assures.
When it comes to talking about her future endeavours, she is keen to keep the door wide open for more books.
“There’s over 500 jokes in this book, but there are thousands of mum jokes out there – the more the merrier!” she enthuses.