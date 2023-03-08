Instagram

Jess said she then consulted her HR department regarding the encounter with her boss and the next day she was allowed to open the Channel 10 news.

Despite the incredible win for Jess' career, she claimed her co-host Ron wasn't as impressed with the sudden change and didn't speak to her for "around six weeks."

"I didn't care though… Get loud. Use your voice and call out discrimination this International Women's Day," she said.

WATCH: Jess Rowe admits her career is "crap" since quitting Studio 10!

Jess, who is married to news anchor Peter Overton, departed Network Ten in 2005 and joined the Today Show with Karl Stefanovic.

Despite facing some unique challenges in her career, Jess who now labels herself as a "crap housewife" has most certainly earned an incredible reputation in both her career and personal life.

She has released a cookbook in partnership with The Australian Women's Weekly and has become a mum's go-to for great tips!

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.