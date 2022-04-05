Jess and Peter have been married for almost 20 years. Instagram

The gushing post was quick to receive many well wishes from a few famous faces.

The Bachelor's Matty J shared a few 🙌🙌🙌 emojis, while SAS star Anna Heinrich wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY PETE!"

Jess' post comes a month after Peter revealed he once turned down a role at the Today show to host alongside his wife.

Speaking on Jess' podcast, The Jess Rowe Big Talk Show, the journalist explained how affronted he was by the suggestion considering how his wife was treated during her time on the morning show.

Peter is a newsreader for Channel Nine. Instagram

"I remember them (Channel Nine executives) saying, 'Oh, maybe you and Jessica could host the show together?'" the newsreader revealed.

"I said, 'You're kidding me? You're going to ruin two careers, ruin a marriage and ruin a program in one hit? No thank you'."

In January this year, Jess and Peter celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in an unconventional way.

Jessica and Peter celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in an unconventional way. Instagram

The former Studio 10 host took to Instagram to share their special day with the followers.

Along with a photo of the Crap Housewife creator in her kitchen with her husband, Jess wrote: "18 years ago today I made the best decision of my life- marrying this darling man! And today we ‘celebrated’ by scrubbing the fridge for our move! (actually Pete did the scrubbing while I carried on like a pork chop!) #craphousewife #weddinganniversary #18years #luckywife #peteishandywithascrubbingbrush."

