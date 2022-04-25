Jess knows the importance of providing her family with nutritious meals. Instagram

Don’t overthink it



Forget gourmet, there’s no need to go too big for a school lunch.

“As parents, we’re busy trying to get a million things done, so take the pressure off by keeping lunches and snacks simple,” Jessica says.

“Cut up fruits and vegies, and use healthy spreads or a slice of meat or cheese for sandwiches.”



Energy boosters



It’s important to find foods naturally high in energy to keep kids switched on during the day.

One of Jessica’s go-to snacks are Aussie bananas. “They’re naturally convenient and full of magnesium, folate and vitamin B6, and taste so good,” she says.

Other good options include hummus and carrot sticks, and dried fruit.

Add in a treat



Jessica says the hallmark of a balanced lunch box is throwing in a snack you know won’t come back.



“You want them to enjoy what they’re eating, so ask your kids what sort of treats they’d like most,” she suggests.



Make lunch fun



School lunches don’t have to be boring. “I love putting a note in my kids’ lunch boxes, so they know I’m thinking of them,” she says. “It might be a ‘mum joke’ or a fun idea for a conversation.”

Plan together



“Keep things interesting [by letting] your kids help plan their lunches with you,” Jessica suggests.

“This will get them more excited about their lunch and encourage them to eat what’s in there.”



