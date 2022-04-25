“I don’t know what I’d do without these two,” Jess captioned a photo of her with fiancé Themeli and their pup Leo. Instagram

If all goes to plan, the three-day event is due to take place over the coming months while Jess, 32, gets a break from her judging commitments on The Voice and her national tour.

Unlike most brides who often choose an off-the-rack wedding gown, the former Australian Idol runner-up is set to surprise everyone with what she’ll be wearing to walk down the aisle.

“Expect it to be edgy and very different to anything mainstream bridal,” hints the source.

“She loves Melbourne designer Toni Matičevski, who is renowned for his custom couture bridal gowns. Who could forget Jess in that stunning gold number he designed for 2014 Eurovision!”

She said yes! Themeli popped the question with an impressive 1.5-carat oval diamond sparkler back in 2019. Instagram

With a large bridal party to outfit, including Jess’ four sisters, Sandra, Jenny, Cathy and Sophia, one thing is certain – no-one will go hungry!

“Themeli is a proud Greek and their celebrations are all about food. Guests can expect a wonderful array of some of his heritage’s specialties, like dolmades, souvla and saganaki, blended with Jess’ favourite go-to – a good old barbie!”

With a star-studded guest list set to feature Jess’ co-stars on Channel 7’s The Voice – host Sonia Kruger and fellow judges Keith Urban, Rita Ora and Guy Sebastian – and the who’s who of the entertainment industry, including lifelong inspiration John Farnham and The Sapphires co-star Deborah Mailman, it’s no wonder why this is tipped to be the wedding of the century.

“Imagine all the big names hitting the stage and performing together! Then there’s the live Greek music and dancing until dawn – what a party it’s going to be!”

For your own fairytale love story, sign up for eHarmony!