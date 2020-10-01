Former Australian Idol star Jessica Mauboy (pictured) has found a new use for her much-loved voice. Getty

Speaking of the collaboration, Jess said it was a “no-brainer” being as though the aim was to help kids rediscover a love of reading – an activity that she values greatly.

“I had more fun than ever creating and recording the soundtrack to BIG W Rap Books,” Jess said.

“I hope it will inspire families around Australia to put their own spin on their favourite books and I only hope they’ll have as much fun as I did.

“The opportunity to have a go at rapping and reimagining some iconic Aussie kids’ books, that I know are loved by kids and parents around the nation, is so fresh and exciting to see come to life,” she added.

Speaking of her involvement, Jess said it was a “no-brainer” being as though the aim was to help kids rediscover a love of reading. Supplied

In addition to Aaron Blabey’s classic Pig the Pug, Jess will also be showcasing her rapping prowess in another Aussie classic Dharma the Llama by Matt Cosgrove, which goes live on October 3.

“To hear my stories being brought to life with such humour and sheer creative talent brings me so much joy,” Matt said of Jess’ unique iteration.

“BIG W has created something really special with Rap Books that I’m sure will help get kids excited and families engaging with books.”

BIG W general manager of marketing, Kristen Linders said the retailer is thrilled to be able to bring the concept of Rap Books to Aussie families.

Jess has joined forces with retailer BIG W to promote literacy to young children through rap music. Supplied

“We cannot wait for parents and kids to try rapping their favourite BIG W books from the collection,” Kristen said.

“Story time is so important in connecting families and we are constantly seeking new ideas and initiatives to help kids enjoy our range of books in new and unique ways.”

For every listen on YouTube or Spotify, money will be donated the Australian Literacy and Numeracy Foundation, which aims to raise literacy levels in Australia.