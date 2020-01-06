Singer Jessica Mauboy, actress Miranda Tapsell and model Samantha Harris have banded together alongside an ensemble of other local stars to fight for racial equality in Australia. Getty

“I was born on Dreamtime land and grew up in Darwin with my mum and four sisters in the suburb of Wulagi,” Jessica told marie claire.

“I walked to school every day hand in hand with my sisters, and we’d swim in the local waterfall in the afternoons – minding the freshwater crocs. I feel like I was born cultural.

“We need to lift the barrier to move forward. For me, Indigenous constitutional recognition would mean freedom,” she said.

Speaking passionately about her Indigenous heritage, Jessica, 30, said it was her birthright to help fight for recognition.

Together with other celebrities, such as AFL star Buddy Franklin and Survivor winner Pia Miranda, Jess’ fellow covergirls Miranda and Samantha also had their say.

“I’m so proud to be a part of the oldest culture in the world and to have Aboriginal blood in my veins,” Samantha told the magazine.

“My mum didn’t have the chance to be a proud Aboriginal woman. She was part of the Stolen Generation; it was so wrong.”

Jess’ passionate plea comes after the singer spoke exclusively about her exciting engagement to boyfriend of 10 years, Themli Magripilis.

Arriving home at Sydney airport from a romantic visit to Europe, Jessica revealed that her engagement came as a big surprise.

‘It’s very exciting,’ Jessica said of her big news. ‘It was a big surprise; it was pretty crazy.’

Asked if she thought the big question might be coming, the singing star said she thought it might happen in the future, but not so soon.

‘I didn’t expect it at all, that’s for sure,’ she said. ‘In the future, but not so soon.’

