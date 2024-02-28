Tributes have flown in for Jesse Baird and Luke Davies. Instagarm

The Project's Sarah Harris also paid emotional tribute to her former colleague, telling the program's viewers it was "hard to talk about Jesse in the past tense".

"He was more than just a colleague, he was our friend … a little brother,” she tearfully said, adding that Jesse was "one of those kids who lit up not just a screen, but also a room".

“Jesse’s family needs to know he spoke about them often and with so much love," Sarah continued. "We are all so sorry," she finished.

Sarah Harris and Hamish Macdonald paid tribute to their former colleague Jesse. Ten

Fellow Project presenter Hamish Macdonald went on to reveal that there has been a "very deep sense of loss" in the Channel 10 family.

"There is so much to say but the words are so difficult to find... the gay community is tight knit - it is full of love and joy," he said, adding that Jesse and Luke should have been "having the time of their lives" at Mardi Gras.

Admitting she "barely knew Jesse at all," swimming great Giaan Rooney shared her own tribute to the presenter, revealing they had once spent 10 hours on a shoot together.

Giaan Rooney shared a fond memory of Jesse. Instagram

"I could tell Jesse was a warm, caring, lover of life & those people should be recognised for the light they brought to the world," Giaan penned on Instagram.



"For Jesse’s family & friends - I am so very, very sorry… I want you to know that in my brief interactions with Jesse, he was joyous, cheeky, warm, kind and the ultimate professional... The crew adored him (a telltale sign of a great team player) & he made my job easier."

The former athlete concluded: "RIP Jesse & Luke, you left a lasting impression on so many who mourn your senseless deaths, may your souls be dancing together."

Barry Du Bois remembered his friend Jesse. Instagram

Living Room presenter Barry Du Bois also took to Instagram to share his memories of Jesse, deeming his late friend a "beautiful soul".

"His beautiful smile was the first thing you’d notice, always so excited with life and up for fun," the presenter wrote.

"I loved everything about him but especially his aura, you would feel truly enveloped you whenever I had the joy of his presence. He radiated caring and compassion, and you could always feel it.

"Jesse was a very special young man with so much life ahead of him and I know so many people will be devastated by this horrific Tragedy. For me this is a time of heartbreak and confusion, my thoughts are with both Jesse’s and Luke’s families. Rest in peace, my beautiful friend."

Qantas, where Luke worked as a flight attendant, released a statement. Instagram

A statement too came from the airline Qantas, where Luke worked as a flight attendant.

"This is an incredibly sad time for those who worked alongside Luke Davies at Qantas," said cabin crew executive manager Leanne Langridge.

"Luke was a much-loved member of the Qantas cabin crew community in Brisbane and Sydney. He had a passion for travel, life, his family and friends and the customers that he served. He will be deeply missed.

"The whole team at Qantas are thinking of Luke and Jesse's loved ones."

Jesse and Luke were murdered in February 2024. Instagram

Yesterday, the bodies of Jesse, 26, and Luke, 29, were allegedly found in surfboard bags at rural Bungonia, NSW. This discovery comes days after serving NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon, 28, turned himself into police.

Officials claimed that Jesse and Luke were murdered on February 19 by a service pistol that had been signed out of Miranda Police station two weeks earlier. Beau Lamarre-Condon has now been charged with two counts of murder.