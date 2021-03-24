Jesinta, who shares daughter Tullulah, one, with Buddy, confirmed she was expecting for the second time in October during an Instagram live session with Vida Glow founder Anna Lahey.

"It was a very big surprise for us. Tullulah will be getting a sibling at the end of March next year so she will have just turned one," Jesinta said at the time.

''I'll have a 13-month and a newborn, which was very daunting at first."

Jesinta Franklin (right) and husband Buddy (left) have delighted fans with the news they have welcomed their second child together. Getty

Some fans were surprised to learn Jesinta was pregnant again so soon after giving birth to Tullulah because she previously admitted she struggled to fall pregnant.

Despite taking four years to fall pregnant with Tullulah, Jesinta found out she was expecting again just a week after her Sydney Swans hubby travelled to Queensland to be in the AFL hub.

"It was very hard to conceive the first time with Tullulah, and for this [pregnancy] to be such an unplanned surprise is a blessing," she said.

Jesinta (pictured) confirmed she was expecting for the second time in October 2020 during an Instagram live session with Vida Glow founder Anna Lahey. Instagram

Jesinta and Buddy met in 2012 and tied the knot four years later in a stunning ceremony at Mount Wilson's Wildenstein Gardens in the Blue Mountains, NSW.

The couple's rock-solid bond has only strengthened since they started expanding their family, with doting dad Buddy writing about fatherhood for the Sydney Swans website.

"I appreciate my mother and all women, but the appreciation of seeing exactly what mothers do do, day in day out ... my appreciation for them is just through the roof, and especially my wife," he wrote.