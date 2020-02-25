Jesinta Franklin (née Campbell) and hubby “Lance” Buddy have welcomed their first child into the world, a baby girl called Tallulah. Getty

She continued: “They are both absolutely besotted with her.”

Jesinta, who gave birth to Tallulah on Sunday, previously told the publication that she was due to give birth within four weeks but didn’t reveal the exact due date.

“I am very ready. It has been a long hot summer, let’s put it that way… I feel really good and I’ve been really blessed to have a healthy pregnancy,” she said.

A spokeswoman for the couple confrimed the couple had become parents to their firstborn on Tuesday. Getty

Despite withholding her due date, Jesinta has regularly kept fans updated on her pregnancy – frequently sharing her burgeoning baby bump on social media.

In one of her most recent posts, the 28-year-old former Miss Universe Australia gave fans a glimpse into her journey to motherhood by sharing a video of her ever-growing belly.

Taking to her Instagram Story, she shared a video of herself, which showed her standing in front of a mirror, while being primped and styled by her makeup guru friend.

Jesinta and Buddy are reportedly already "besotted” with Tallulah. Instagram

The delightful video came after she shared a heartfelt message to her hubby Buddy Franklin in honour of their three-year anniversary.

Taking to Instagram last November, Jesinta shared a sweet throwback snap of the couple from their wedding day in 2016.

"Still this stoked 3 years later," Jesinta wrote in the caption.

"So excited to be starting our little fam, I love doing life with you," she added.